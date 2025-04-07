Police On High Alert Over Planned Protest Across Major Cities

A potential showdown between protesters and the police looms today as the “Take It Back Movement” plans a nationwide protest in major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt.

A massive deployment of security personnel is expected as tensions rise over the planned demonstration.

The protest, scheduled for today, is reportedly against cyberbullying, the emergency declaration in Rivers State, and what the group calls the “illegal” extension of the tenure of Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

The group, led by activist and politician Omoyele Sowore, has chosen significant locations such as Ikeja, Lagos; the National Assembly in Abuja; Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt; and Iwo Road in Ibadan for the protest.

In response, the Nigeria Police Force has strongly cautioned against the protest, labeling it as a “potential unrest or confrontation.”

Police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Olumuyiwa Adejobi, urged the organisers to reconsider the timing, as the protest coincides with National Police Day, a day dedicated to the recognition of the police force’s achievements.

“The Nigeria Police Force acknowledges the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful protest. However, given the significance of April 7 as National Police Day, we urge the organisers to reconsider the timing of their planned demonstration. This is a day of national reflection and recognition for the force, and it is important that the occasion is not overshadowed by potential unrest or confrontation,” Adejobi said.

He further described the protest as a “deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act” that could tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation. The police spokesman called on the organisers to shelve their protest, citing its ill-timed nature.

Police Warn Of Security Risks And Possible Sabotage

The Lagos Police Command also echoed these concerns, citing intelligence reports that identified potential subversive groups masquerading as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) planning to incite protest across the country.

The police warned that criminals could seize the opportunity to cause mayhem, particularly targeting government facilities and opposition leaders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Tijani O. Fatai issued a statement outlining security measures to be implemented across the state.

“Manpower for this operation will be drawn from various specialized units to ensure the safety of lives and property and maintain law and order,” Fatai said. He assured that police forces would ensure free flow of traffic and the security of citizens

Despite the police’s warning, protest leader Omoyele Sowore remains defiant, insisting that the protest will proceed as planned.

“Regardless, tomorrow’s (today) protest must go on across Nigeria. Nothing can stop the movement of the people!” Sowore declared, emphasizing the group’s resolve to continue their actions despite the police’s objections.

The Lagos State Police Command is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the planned protests. Key installations and strategic locations across Lagos will be heavily guarded to prevent any disruptions.

Security forces from various specialized units, including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anti Bomb Disposal Units, and Counter Terrorism Units, will be deployed to ensure order is maintained throughout the protest period.