Police Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Abu Dankano

The Katsina State command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended a notorious armed bandit and alleged kidnap leader, Abubakar Umar, commonly referred to as Abu Dankano.

Renowned Security Expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed in a publication on Sunday that the arrest took place on March 29, 2025, following a report from the family of 25-year-old Badamasi Isiyaka, who had been kidnapped on March 1.

According to him, sources disclosed that just two days post-abduction, the kidnappers reached out to the victim’s family, demanding a ransom of thirty million Naira for his release.

In response, police detectives initiated a tactical operation that resulted in the capture of 26-year-old Umar, who resides in the crime-ridden Shimfida Forest in Jibia LGA.

During questioning, Umar admitted to planning the kidnapping and revealed connections with several notorious bandit leaders, including Bello Turji, Dankarami, Na-Mardiyya, and Black.

The victim was successfully rescued without injury, and law enforcement officials report that efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend other members of the gang involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, security operatives have apprehended three suspected members of a notorious five-man kidnapping syndicate believed to be terrorizing Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Naija News gathered that the arrests took place in the early hours of Sunday at Ogoli-Ugboju, following a coordinated operation involving local security agencies and the Executive Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Hon. Prince Maxwell Ogiri.

Among those arrested are key gang members Abu Umaru and Ashimu. Confirming the development, Hon. Ogiri commended the security forces for their dedication in tackling criminal activities in the area.

He stated, “Faces of three members of a five-man kidnapping gang that has been terrorizing Otukpo Local Government Area and surrounding communities. Our gallant security forces chased and apprehended them today, Sunday, 6th April 2025, in Ogoli-Ugboju.

“The names of the criminals are Ibrahim Salleh, Ashimu, and Abuh Umaru. Efforts are ongoing to track down their remaining accomplices and local collaborators.”