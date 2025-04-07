Photos: Gov Abiodun, Fayemi Pay Condolence Visit To Ajimobi Family Over Daughter’s Death

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the Ajimobi family following the tragic passing of their daughter, Abisola Kola-Daisi.

Naija News reports that Abisola, who succumbed to cancer on March 27 in the United Kingdom, is survived by her husband, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, and their three children.

Accompanying Governor Abiodun was former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as they extended their sympathies to the grieving family.

Sharing photos from the visit on 𝕏, Governor Abiodun expressed his profound sadness over the loss.

He wrote: “Today, we paid a condolence visit to Her Excellency, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, to commiserate with her and the entire family over the devastating loss of her beloved daughter, Mrs. Bisola Kola-Daisi.

“Words fail to convey the depth of our sorrow at this heartbreaking moment. Bisola’s passing is an unspeakable tragedy, not just for the Ajimobi family, but for all of us who have had the privilege of knowing and loving this remarkable soul. She was a beacon of warmth, elegance, and compassion, whose presence brightened every room she entered.

“The pain of losing a child is a burden no parent should ever bear, and I can only imagine the anguish that Her Excellency and the family are enduring at this time. I pray that the Almighty grants them the fortitude to navigate this dark valley and the grace to find healing in cherished memories.

“The Ajimobi and Abiodun families have shared bonds of brotherhood and friendship for many years, and this loss strikes us deeply and personally. As always, we stand with the family in love, in prayers, and in unwavering support.

“May the soul of our dearly departed Bisola rest in perfect peace, and may light perpetual shine upon her.”

See photos below: