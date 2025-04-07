PDP Vows To Appeal Edo Tribunal’s Ruling, Calls Judgment A “Miscarriage Of Justice”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, have reaffirmed their commitment to appeal the decision of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the tribunal, which delivered its judgment on 2 April, confirmed the outcome of the 21 September 2024 governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which saw Okpebholo emerge as the winner.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday after receiving the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the tribunal judgment, PDP Chairman in Edo, Tony Aziegbemi, and the Special Adviser on Media to Asue Ighodalo, Anthony Ehilebo, described the ruling as unjust and vowed to take the case to the Court of Appeal.

Aziegbemi rejected the tribunal’s decision, calling it “a miscarriage of justice” and accusing the tribunal of ignoring clear evidence of electoral malpractice.

He said, “The tribunal ignored overwhelming facts, twisted the law, and rewarded impunity. It abandoned its constitutional duty to deliver justice and instead acted as a ‘fourth respondent,’ inventing technicalities to sidestep the clear evidence of electoral malpractice placed before it.”

He continued, “Having received and studied the CTC of the judgment, we are more convinced that the tribunal turned the law on its head to protect a rigged process. We are not deterred. We are proceeding to the Court of Appeal with the facts, the law, and the will of the Edo people firmly on our side.”

Anthony Ehilebo, in his statement, emphasized that the gravity of the situation surrounding the election was not fully understood by the public.

He accused INEC of failing to complete essential forms required to guarantee the integrity of the elections, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter.

According to Ehilebo, “INEC failed to fill forms essential for guaranteeing the integrity of the elections, a responsibility the Supreme Court has said is a strict liability issue. This is what the tribunal has now endorsed. We are duty-bound to challenge this travesty at the appellate court.”

Despite the tribunal’s ruling, PDP chieftain Goodluck Osaretin reiterated that the party remained resolute in its belief that Ighodalo was the true winner of the election.

“The mandate of the people remains with Asue Ighodalo,” he declared, adding that the party was committed to retrieving what it viewed as a “stolen mandate.”

Osaretin also responded to Governor Okpebholo’s gesture of offering an olive branch to Ighodalo, calling for unity and cooperation for the progress of Edo State.

He dismissed the gesture as premature, stating, “The issue of an olive branch is premature. We are talking about retrieving a stolen mandate. Asue is coming. No tribunal can stop the will of the people.”