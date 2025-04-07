Obaseki’s Ex-Aide Urges Ighodalo, PDP To Accept Edo Election Tribunal Ruling, Support Okpebholo

A former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Governor Godwin Obaseki, John Mayaki, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the September 21 governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, to accept defeat and collaborate with the new administration for the progress of Edo State.

Although Mayaki did not initially support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Monday Okpebholo, he has now chosen to align with efforts aimed at fostering the state’s development.

He emphasized that, with the election tribunal affirming Okpebholo’s victory, the focus should shift towards governance and unity.

Describing the tribunal’s judgment as fair and objective, Mayaki stated that the ruling reinforces good governance in Edo State.

“Now that the governor’s victory has been reaffirmed, he can concentrate fully on the task of developing the state,” he noted.

As the convener of the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, Mayaki underscored the need for political stakeholders to prioritize development over partisan disputes.

While acknowledging the PDP and Ighodalo’s right to challenge the tribunal’s decision, he raised concerns about foreign involvement in Nigeria’s judicial process, particularly referencing the statement from the United States Mission regarding its intention to monitor the appeal process.

“I do not think the foreign mission has any role to play in our Judiciary or local politics. There are limits to everything,” he asserted.

He urged the PDP to focus on legal principles rather than external opinions, insisting that Nigeria’s judiciary operates based on law and evidence, not foreign influence.

“We must stop blaming the judiciary simply because outcomes don’t favor us. Our institutions must be protected, not undermined. If we destroy them today, we will need them tomorrow,” he cautioned.

Mayaki also commended the media for its balanced reporting of the tribunal proceedings, acknowledging its role in reaffirming Okpebholo’s electoral victory.