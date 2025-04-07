Northern Youth Council Distances Self From April 7 Protest

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said its members would not join the planned April 7th protest organized by Take It Back (TIB) Movement.

Naija News reports that the President of the group, Isah Abubakar, said while it acknowledged the hardship, unemployment and grievances, protest may not be right for the nation.

In a statement, on Sunday, he highlighted tensions across the country as a factor that could be used to hijack the protest.

“We are deeply concerned about the rising tension across various regions and the increasingly fragile socio-political climate.

“As an organization committed to youth empowerment, we understand the grievances driving these calls for protest.

“However, we urge calm and peaceful engagement over actions that may worsen the situation,” he said.

The group noted that previous mass demonstrations, including the EndSARS, were hijacked by hoodlums, leading to widespread violence, destruction of public infrastructure, and loss of lives.

“No one desires a repeat of such tragic events,” he stated.

While recognizing the legitimacy of the concerns raised by organizers of the planned protest, Abubakar stated that peace and national stability must be prioritized.

“We urge our fellow young Nigerians to come together, not through protests, but through meaningful dialogue and civic engagement.

“Let us channel our energy towards building a more inclusive and progressive Nigeria,” he added.

The NYCN President urged Nigerian youths to remain calm, avoid violence, and trust ongoing efforts by authorities to address pressing national issues.

“We must be patient and vigilant. The path to lasting change is through peaceful, strategic action—not chaos,” he concluded.