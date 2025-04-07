Nollywood Actor, Sylvester Madu Speaks On Selling Okrika

Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, also known as Shina Rambo, has debunked claims of selling okrika, which popularly refers to second-hand or thrifted clothing.

Naija News reports that in 2023, a video of the movie star selling clothes on the floor of a popular market in Enugu State, made the rounds on social media and sparked rumours that he was selling okrika.

However, in an interview with media personality, Patience Yisa, Sylvester clarified that the clothes he was filmed selling were not necessarily okrika because they were on the floor.

According to the thespian, he imports brand-new clothes from the United States and has multiple shops managed by his workers.

Sylvester Madu added that he has been in the clothing business for over 30 years.

He said, “First of all, I don’t sell okrika. Those clothes I was filmed selling are not necessarily okrika because they were on the floor. I don’t sell okrika. I import from the U.S.

“I have multiple shops and I have boys who sell for me. I don’t do big man, I go to the field to sell by myself. I have a lot of people selling for me. I have different shops. I monitor my business. I have been doing this business for over 30 years.”