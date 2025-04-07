NLC Opposes Aminu Ahmed’s Appointment To NNPC Board

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) chapter within the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR) has voiced strong opposition to the recent appointment of Aminu Said Ahmed as the ministry’s representative on the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu recently appointed Aminu Said Ahmed, a senior manager from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to fill this role.

However, the NLC chapter at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has rejected the appointment, arguing that it violates legal provisions.

In a widely circulated video, the union members expressed their discontent, asserting that “he is not a staff of the Ministry of Petroleum.”

Their concerns stem from Section 59(2)(d) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which mandates that the ministry’s representative on the NNPC board must hold a rank no lower than a director within the ministry.

The labour union has therefore demanded the immediate reversal of Ahmed’s appointment, emphasizing that his current position as a senior manager in the NMDPRA does not meet the statutory requirements.

Expert Reactions and Legal Concerns

Energy expert Abolade Adewale, speaking on behalf of ‘concerned experts,’ reinforced the union’s stance. He reiterated that the appointment violates Section 59(2)(d) of the PIA, which explicitly states that the NNPC Ltd Board must include “a representative of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR), not below the rank of a director.”

Adewale further noted that NMDPRA is an independent regulatory body distinct from the MPR, making it inappropriate for its officials to represent the ministry on the NNPC board. He pointed out that “Aminu Said Ahmed is neither a director nor a staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.”

The NLC chapter also compared the appointment to the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF), which is represented on the same board by its Permanent Secretary, in alignment with the PIA’s requirements. They urged President Tinubu to uphold institutional parity by appointing a Permanent Secretary from the MPR, similar to the FMF’s representation.

Concerns Over Institutional Representation

The protesters raised additional concerns about MPR’s representation in international petroleum bodies, such as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

They criticized the practice of appointing non-ministry officials to lead such delegations, stating that these decisions are often influenced by nepotism, which undermines institutional memory and credibility.

“We therefore respectfully submit that all nominations to international engagements on petroleum-related matters should kindly be made strictly among serving officials of the MPR through formal appointment by the Minister, as permitted under the law,” Adewale added.

Call for Presidential Intervention

The NLC chapter and other stakeholders are urging President Tinubu to take corrective action by rescinding the appointment of Aminu Said Ahmed.

They insist that a high-ranking official from the MPR, preferably the Permanent Secretary, should be appointed to maintain parity with the Federal Ministry of Finance’s representation on the NNPC Ltd Board.

Expressing confidence in the President’s leadership, they believe he will address the matter in accordance with the law and uphold the integrity of the PIA 2021.

“As the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has always listened to valid judgments, and will take corrective action to uphold the integrity of the PIA 2021,” they concluded.