Nenadi Usman Will Transform LP – Senator Kingibe Hails S’Court Ruling

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator, Ireti Kingibe, has lauded the Supreme Court’s ruling on the leadership crisis in the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reported that the apex court, on Friday, set aside Appeal Court ruling that pronounced Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Kingibe said the apex court’s ruling reinforced democratic values in the party.

The Labour Party first-time Senator stated that the Caretaker Committee Chairperson of the party, Nenadi Usman, would brighten the party’s chances for electoral victories.

It read: “I extend my sincere commendation to the Supreme Court for its recent ruling, which underscores the importance of internal democracy and the autonomy of political parties. This decision is a clear affirmation of the rule of law and a reinforcement of democratic values at a critical time in our party’s journey.

“The judgment provides the Labour Party with a much-needed opportunity to unite under purposeful and capable leadership. I believe that under the stewardship of the caretaker committee led by Senator Nenadi Usman, the future of the Labour Party is bright. We trust in her proven capacity to warehouse and birth a new, forward-looking leadership that will guide the party with integrity, vision, and inclusivity.

“This is a pivotal moment to rebuild trust within the party, reestablish our structures, and lay the foundation for a stronger, more focused movement. Senator Usman’s leadership offers a unique opportunity to reset the party’s direction, grounded in transparency, unity, and the collective interest of our members and supporters.

“Crucially, the integration of the Obidient movement into the Labour Party is not only welcome—it is essential. The passion, innovation, and commitment of the Obidient base reflect the democratic awakening of millions of Nigerians. By embracing and institutionalizing this movement, we will build a broader, more representative platform that speaks to the hopes of a new generation.

“I call on all members of the Labour Party, both old and new—to come together in the spirit of renewal. Let us set aside divisions and focus on the shared mission of delivering good governance, social justice, and a better future for all Nigerians.

“Together, under capable leadership and guided by the principles of democracy and the rule of law, we will move forward, stronger and more united than ever.”