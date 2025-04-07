Lawmakers Are Not In The Senate To Fight The Executive Arm Of Govt – Adaramodu Dismisses Rubber Stamp Claims

The Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has dismissed claims that the National Assembly is a rubber stamp to the executive.

He argued that it is not the job of lawmakers to constantly oppose the executive, adding that the country’s legislators are partners in progress with the executive.

Adaramodu insisted that the National assembly will not oppose the executive needlessly simply because it does not want to be seen as rubber stamp.

The lawmaker, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the National Assembly stated this when he was responding to questions from newsmen at the weekend in his home town, Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He said, “What is the meaning of rubber stamp? Does it mean that if the executive brings appropriation bill which is budget because we don’t want to be called rubber stamp we should oppose it and throw it away? Does it mean that if the federal government wants to tar road, because we don’t want to be called rubber stamp we should throw it away? Does it mean that if the federal government is increasing allocation to the judiciary because we don’t want to be called rubber stamp we should throw it away? Does it mean that if the federal government is giving minimum wage because we don’t want to be called rubber stamp we then throw it away?. So, what is the meaning of rubber stamping?

“Now, one thing is this, we are not in the Senate with gloves in our hands to go and be knocking, and be beating and be fighting the executive or other arms of government. That is not our calling. Our calling is that we are partners in progress and while we are partners in progress we make laws, to execute is in the hands of the executive, to interprete is in the hands of the judiciary. We will not be making laws at the same time be interpreting it and be executing it. So, once we make our laws, what are the laws that we have made that have shown the Senate or the House of Representatives as an entity that is not focused? I have never seen any. We have established schools, higher institutions for that matter, we have done appropriation, we have done tax bills even the tax bills thing many people who were criticising initially are those people saying the same thing anymore? Because people did not even see the tax bills before they started criticising and we know that even biblically when we say tax everybody will just raise high brows.”