Lagos NURTW Chairman Reportedly Escapes Assassination Attempt

The Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio, popularly known as Tafa Sego, reportedly survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night at his residence in Surulere, Lagos.

Six armed assailants reportedly stormed his home with the intention of killing him, but Tafa Sego narrowly escaped the attack.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday when the assailants arrived at his residence on Gbadamosi Close, Surulere. However, Tafa Sego was not at home at the time, as he had left earlier for an event with a few associates who had visited him earlier in the day. The attackers found only the security guard at the house, whom they tied up before ransacking the entire property, searching for the union leader. Fortunately, their mission failed, and Tafa Sego was unharmed.

The attack was confirmed by a stakeholder in the union, Prince Idowu Onikoyi, during a phone conversation with SaharaReporters on Monday. Onikoyi assured that Tafa Sego was fine and healthy, and that the police had been informed of the situation. He also mentioned that the security guard, who was beaten by the assailants, had gone to the police to file a report.

Local residents were shocked by the attack, expressing fear and concern over the violence in the area. Many are worried that the attackers may return to carry out another assault, which has increased tensions in the previously peaceful neighborhood.

Authorities responded quickly, with officers from the Area C Command visiting the scene to assess the situation and document the damages. The police also interrogated the security guard, who is believed to have provided crucial information that could assist in identifying the attackers.

A close associate of Tafa Sego expressed concern about the attack, especially considering the timing of the incident, as the union leader is currently implementing reforms to improve the welfare of NURTW members.

The associate stated, “The Chairman is deeply concerned about being targeted, especially at a time when he is pushing for reforms aimed at bettering the lives of our members. We are not backing down, and we will ensure full cooperation with the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.”