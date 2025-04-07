Kano State Government To Meet Edo Over Compensation For 16 Slain Travellers

The Kano State Government has disclosed plans to enter discussions with Edo State to decide on the financial compensation for the families of the 16 travellers killed by a mob in Uromi, Edo State, last month.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, confirmed the development in an interview with Punch, though he did not specify the amount of compensation or the exact date for the upcoming meeting.

However, he revealed that the Kano delegation would be led by Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

Waiya stated, “For now, there is no specific amount determined to compensate the families of the 16 slain hunters released by the Edo State government. The compensation figure will be determined during an upcoming meeting with the committee established by the Kano State Government, led by the Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and Edo State government officials.”

Naija News reports that Waiya also addressed the issue of calls for retaliation, asserting that many of those demanding retribution were not direct relatives of the victims.

He urged journalists to be cautious when speaking with certain individuals who might not be directly connected to the tragedy.

The Kano and Edo State Governments have already visited the affected communities in Kano, where they met with the bereaved families to offer condolences and assure them of ongoing efforts to ensure justice.

Waiya said the families appreciated the government’s efforts and promised to cooperate fully with authorities in maintaining peace and supporting the investigation.

“To douse the tension and promote reconciliation, the Kano State Government has constituted a delegation led by the deputy governor. The team, which includes representatives from human rights organisations, the commissioner for information, and members from the victims’ communities, will soon be inaugurated and is expected to visit Edo State to engage with Hausa community leaders and Edo State officials on preventing future occurrences,” Waiya explained.

Waiya further revealed that the Edo State Government had agreed to compensate the families of the victims, which he described as a positive step toward healing and justice.

The compensation will serve as part of the broader effort to address the violence and ensure justice for the families affected by the killings.

In terms of progress, the Department of State Services (DSS) recently arrested two additional suspects linked to the killings, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to 16.

The Kano State Government is also collaborating with human rights groups to address the underlying causes of the violence and prevent future incidents.

Waiya said that among the measures being discussed are the dismantling of unregulated vigilante groups in Edo and increasing engagement with local communities to foster peaceful coexistence.

Edo’s Restructured Security Forces Combat Kidnapping

The Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, provided an update on the state’s security efforts, highlighting Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to protecting communities.

He noted that the governor had restructured the Edo Security Network into the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), a body equipped and authorized to bear arms for community protection.

“The ESSC’s major thrust is to protect communities, villages, and other inhabited areas. There are members of the corps in every community in the state, and they have been profiled by the government. They are also mandated to comb the forests where kidnappers operate,” Itua explained.

He continued, “The ESSC works with other security agencies to comb the forests and engage kidnappers. We are confident that the situation is improving, and the kidnappers are being pushed back. The governor has also suspended illegal vigilante groups, but the ESSC remains operational.”