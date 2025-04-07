Presidency Addresses Reports Of Sacking INEC Chairman

The presidency has dismissed rumours that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the replacement of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle on Monday afternoon, the Senior Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Digital Media and New Media, O’tega Ogra, described it as ‘fake news.’

He wrote: “Disregard any fake news making the rounds about the replacement of the INEC Chairman.

“Any such announcement will come from the SGF’s office or the any other official source.”

Also debunking the rumours, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said the rumours are not true.

He wrote on social media “The story trending across media platforms to the effect that Mr President @officialABAT has either sacked the INEC chairman or has replaced the INEC chairman is not true and should be discountenanced.

“Decisions and or official acts of Mr President are communicated through official channels and not rumor mill.”

On Monday, rumours emerged on social media claiming Tinubu removed Prof. Yakubu and replaced him with Prof. Bashiru Olamilekan as the INEC Chairman ahead of 2027 election.

Also reports had earlier emerged claiming President Tinubu is exploring options to appoint a successor to Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the current Chairman of INEC, whose tenure ends in November 2025.

According to a report by Vanguard News, certain influential figures, including a former South-South governor from the 1999 political class, are pushing for a candidate who may align with their interests.

While Tinubu has not officially endorsed any candidate, the involvement of both external allies and key insiders from the Presidential Villa in this selection process has raised concerns.

The report highlights apprehensions that appointing a compliant individual could compromise the integrity of the 2027 general elections.