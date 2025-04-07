DSS Summons TIB Movement Organising Secretary In Osun Over Planned Nationwide Protest

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Osun State has reportedly summoned the Organising Secretary of the state chapter of the Take It Back (TIB) Movement, Olasunkanmi Mary Oluwatosin, for questioning regarding the upcoming nationwide protest scheduled for April 7.

Naija News reports that the Take-It-Back Movement has firmly stated that it will proceed with the planned protest on Monday, which aims to highlight what they perceive as the “authoritarianism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, violations of human rights, and the improper application of the Cybercrime Act.”

This protest is titled “Nationwide Protest Against Bad Governance and Suppression of Free Speech.”

According to SaharaReporters, a DSS official named Akin reached out to Oluwatosin through a WhatsApp message, requesting her presence at the DSS office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oluwatosin informed journalists late Sunday evening that a DSS agent had contacted her on Saturday to inquire about the details of the protest.

She also mentioned that she received a call from an unknown number on Sunday, asking her to come to the DSS office for a “chat.”

When she inquired about the purpose of the invitation, the caller reportedly indicated that it was merely for a “conversation.”

“One DSS official called me yesterday and asked for details about our protest tomorrow, but I told her I wasn’t in town and knew nothing about the protest.

“Another number called me this evening, saying they wanted to see me in their office. When I asked why, the person said they just wanted to chat, but I told them I wasn’t in town,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of the TIB Movement, Sanyaolu Juwon, was said to have attempted to contact the DSS officer via WhatsApp, but the message remained undelivered at the time this report was filed

“Hello Mr. Akin. My name is Sanyaolu Juwon. I am the National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement. One of our comrades called me from Osun that you have been harassing and intimidating her. I’d like to remind you that the right to protest is constitutionally guaranteed. You are advised to please desist from this,” Juwon reportedly wrote to the secret police.