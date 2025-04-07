“It Is Impossible To Name A Country That Has Developed In Democracy” – Burkina Faso President

Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has dismissed the idea that democracy is essential for national development, asserting that no country has achieved progress solely through democratic governance.

Speaking at a flag-raising ceremony at the Koulouba Palace, Traoré declared that Burkina Faso is undergoing a “popular, progressive revolution” rather than adhering to democratic principles.

He argued that democracy is merely a byproduct of development, not the driving force behind it, and insisted that his country must undergo a revolutionary transformation to secure its future.

“If we have to say it loud and clear here, we are not in a democracy, we are in a popular, progressive revolution,” he stated. “We must necessarily go through a revolution, and we are indeed in a revolution. So this question of democracy or libertinism of action or expression has no place. As much as you think you are free to speak and act, the other is also free to speak and act, and there we end up with a society of disorder.”

The Burkina Faso leader argued that no country has achieved significant development solely through democratic governance.

“It is impossible to name a country that has developed in democracy. Democracy is only the result,” he was quoted as saying by Burkina24.

Traoré has gained attention for his unconventional policies and leadership style since assuming power in September 2022 following a coup that ousted interim President Paul-Henri Damiba.

His government continues to emphasize self-reliance and national transformation, with a strong focus on revolutionary change rather than Western-style democracy.

One of his recent controversial decisions was rejecting an offer from Saudi Arabia to construct 200 mosques in Burkina Faso.

Instead, he urged the Gulf nation to channel its resources into infrastructure projects that would have a direct impact on the people.

Traoré maintains that his administration will persist in engaging with the public to explain the nature and necessity of the revolution, reinforcing his vision for a new governance model in Burkina Faso.