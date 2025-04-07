I Never Knew Or Met Gov Makinde Before Becoming Alaafin Of Oyo – Oba Owoade

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Olatunji Owoade, has said his ascension to the throne is purely a realization of God’s plan and not due to any human manipulation.

The Alaafin categorically stated that he neither knew nor met Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, or former Senator Monsurat Sunmonu before his selection as the 46th Alaafin.

Naija News reports Alaafin Owoade made the declaration at a thanksgiving service on Sunday at the Anglican Cathedral Church, Esiele, Oyo town, according to a statement on Monday by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye.

He added that he didn’t know he was going to become the next Alaafin, and neither did he employ any negative tactics to influence his emergence.

“I never knew nor met both the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, before and during the process to the throne.

“I never knew I would be the next Alaafin of Oyo, as I was neither desperate nor cutting corners in order to become the Alaafin at all costs. It was the will of God,” he stated.

The monarch called for unity in building Oyo and the country as a whole.

“Let us remember that united we stand and divided we fall. In unity lies the strength and togetherness, devoid of bickering and acrimony, we will successfully accomplish the arduous task ahead,” the traditional ruler added.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, officially presented the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, to the people of Oyo town and the entire world.

Owoade’s coronation was held at the Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo.