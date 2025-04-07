House Of Reps Sends Fresh Warning To Rivers Administrator, Ibas, Gives Directives On Law Making

The House of Representatives has issued a reminder to Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), emphasizing that he lacks the constitutional authority to make laws or draft a budget for the oil-rich state.

Naija News reports that the House’s stance follows Ibas’s announcement of plans to prepare a new budget after the declaration of a state of emergency in the state in March.

In an interview with Punch on Sunday, the Deputy Spokesman for the House, Philip Agbese, clarified that the Sole Administrator does not have the mandate to perform legislative functions under the current circumstances.

“The Sole Administrator does not have the authority to carry out the National Assembly’s function of making laws under the current circumstances.

“The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, is consulting with the leadership of the House to establish a committee to oversee the administrator’s activities and ensure that the interests of Rivers State are represented,” Agbese said.

Agbese further explained that the House of Representatives had already communicated their position on the administrator’s appointment and mandate to President Bola Tinubu.

He warned that if the Sole Administrator oversteps his constitutional boundaries, the House would take necessary actions, including the possibility of a vote of no confidence, to ensure adherence to the rule of law.

The political situation in Rivers State, stemming from a crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly, prompted President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in March. This move resulted in the suspension of the governor and the state legislature for an initial period of six months.

In place of Governor Fubara, Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibas as Sole Administrator. Last week, Ibas revealed his intention to formulate a new budget to manage the state’s affairs for the next six months.

While hosting a delegation of the Rivers State National Assembly caucus, Ibas reiterated his commitment to the people of the state and outlined his plan for the new budget.

He said, “Since the Supreme Court verdict on the state’s budget, we have acted swiftly and decided to put together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services, and continued infrastructural development.”

Ibas emphasized that the new budget would focus on creating job opportunities and investing in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

“We understand the urgency of this initiative, and we are committed to ensuring that they are implemented without delay,” he added.

The Sole Administrator stressed that the budget would be transparent, inclusive, and expedited to improve the lives of the citizens. He also assured that the process would not lose any more time in making the necessary investments in the state’s future.