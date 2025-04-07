Herdsmen Attacks: NEMA Team In Bokkos, Begins Profiling Of IDPs

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has visited internally displaced persons camps in Bokkos, Plateau State, following multiple attacks by herdsmen.

Naija News reported that at least five communities in Bokkos local council area, were invaded by herdsmen, leading to the death of at least 52 residents.

A statement, on Monday, posted by NEMA’s Director General, Zabaida Umar, on her 𝕏 handle, said the team was in Bokkos as part of efforts to kick off aid distribution to the residents of the community who were displaced as a result of herdsmen attacks.

According to the statement, some of the displaced residents of the communities were in Cottage Hospital Bokkos, St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church Bokkos, Manguna and Daffo host communities.

The Head of NEMA Jos Operations Office, Mr. Abdulrazaq Adebiyi, led the team to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp established at St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, Bokkos.

“The also team visited the Cottage Hospital in Bokkos, where several wounded victims are currently receiving treatment. Dr. Aring A., the hospital’s Medical Director, informed the NEMA team that while some of the victims have been treated and discharged, those with more severe injuries have been referred to tertiary medical facilities. As of the time of the visit, 16 patients remained at the hospital

“Additional IDP locations include Manguna and Daffo host communities, where profiling of displaced individuals is also ongoing to facilitate further assistance.

“The camp is providing temporary shelter for affected persons. The Parish Priest, Reverend Father Andrew Dewan, who received the team, expressed gratitude for NEMA’s swift response. Several IDPs also conveyed their appreciation to the Federal Government for the timely intervention through the agency,” it read.

The statement added that the visits to the hospital and IDP camps were in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive for NEMA to provide essential support to those affected by the tragic incidents.

“The agency continues to collaborate closely with the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (PLASEMA) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a coordinated humanitarian response,” it added.