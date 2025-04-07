Gov Idris Visits Families Of Victims Of Lakurawa Terrorists Attack In Kebbi

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has extended his condolences to the families of those who fell victim to a recent bandit attack in Yola Ward, Augie Local Government Area, which resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives.

Naija News reports that the assault, reportedly executed by suspected Lakurawa bandits, impacted six villages: Garu, Morai, Tungar Binnari, Tungar Mai Turu, Unguwar Ladan, and Unguwar Mai Rakumi.

During his visit on Sunday, Governor Idris conveyed his profound sorrow regarding the fatalities and the devastation inflicted by the attackers. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to eradicating banditry in the region and fostering enduring peace throughout the state.

The governor also announced financial aid of ₦50 million to assist the affected families and alleviate their immediate hardships.

He assured the community that the state government would enhance its cooperation with security forces to safeguard lives and properties in the area.

“We will not fold our arms and watch our people being killed and displaced. We will do all within our power to ensure these attacks are stopped and the perpetrators brought to justice,” the governor said.

During the governor’s visit, the representative for Augie Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly and Chairman of Augie Local Government, Hon. Muhammed Sani Garba Tiggi, expressed his gratitude for the governor’s presence and solidarity.

The Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera, also acknowledged the governor’s prompt support, calling it a comforting gesture for the mourning communities.

Among the dignitaries accompanying the governor were former Governor Sa’idu Usman Nasamu Dakingari; Alhaji Abubakar Gari Malam; Honourable Bello Kaoje from the National Assembly; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dutsin Mari; Honourable Samaila Yakubu Augie; Honourable Surajo Ibrahim Augie; along with all district heads from the Augie Local Government Area.

Community members conveyed their gratitude for the governor’s visit and support, offering prayers for enduring peace and the souls of those who have passed.