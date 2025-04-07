Fubara’s Commissioner Addresses Allegations Of Planned Protest In Rivers

Suspended Rivers Youth Development Commissioner, Chisom Gbali has denied claims of a planned protest in Port Harcourt.

Reacting to reports suggesting unrest in the state, Gbali argued that the peaceful environment in Rivers is a reflection of unity and resolve.

The embattled Commissioner, while speaking during an appearance on Arise News, highlighted that the people of Rivers have chosen hope over fear and unity over conflict, remaining calm and supportive of Governor Fubara’s leadership.

Gbali further argued that Rivers State is functioning effectively, with ongoing government projects and positive validation from the so-called sole administrator, who has taken over the administration’s duties.

He reiterated that if any protests were truly occurring, he would have been informed, as he coordinates all youth bodies under his ministry.

He said, “There is no protest in Rivers State,”

“I don’t think any protest is taking place in port harcourt because if there is any such thing I think I should be aware before hand,” adding that he co-ordinates all the youth bodies, they are under my ministry, any thing should happen I would have a first class information, there is no protest in rivers state.”

Despite his suspension, Gbali insisted that his ministry continues to operate smoothly, with permanent staff ensuring that daily operations are carried out explainig that he is home.

“And if not for the suspension as it were, I would have been in the office. I’m not currently in the office and don’t work but again, I have synopsis of what happens. I have directors in the ministry and the ministry is on auto-pilot whether I am there or not, things are happening and I’m always briefed,” he added.