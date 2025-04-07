Four Nigerian Gospel Singers Die In Ghastly Accident

The Ogun State Commander and Public Information Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okupe, has confirmed the death of four Nigerian gospel singers in Ogun State.

Naija News learnt that Okupe, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the singers lost their lives when they were involved in a fatal car accident along the Ikorodu/Sagamu Road in Ogun State.

She disclosed the identities of the victims: Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist lyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

Okupe explained that the accident occurred after the vehicle conveying the gospel singers crashed into another vehicle.

The FRSC official added that the gospel singers from the same family were in one of the two vehicles that collided and died instantly on the spot.

Offering her condolences to the families of the bereaved, Okupe urged drivers to avoid over-speeding.

In related news, at least seven individuals reportedly lost their lives in a tragic accident early Saturday morning at the NIPCO filling station area along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the details of the incident in a statement issued from Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, the collision occurred at 7:00 a.m. and involved a Mack truck with the license plate SEY 363 YY, a tanker registered as T2900LA, and a bus identified by LSD 180 YA.

The FRSC representative reported that a total of 15 individuals were involved in the accident, including 13 men and two women. She noted that four people sustained injuries while seven tragically lost their lives.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and the driver of the Mack truck losing control, which resulted in the vehicle colliding with the other two.