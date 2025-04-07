Football Star Jorge Eladio Bolano Correa Passes Away

Former Colombia international Jorge Eladio Bolano Correa has passed away at the age of 47.

Jorge Eladio Bolano Correa’s demise was confirmed by local media outlets on Sunday.

According to reports from the Bogota newspaper El Tiempo, Bolano suffered a sudden heart attack while attending a relative’s birthday party.

To save him, he was quickly rushed to a nearby clinic, but tragically, he succumbed to his condition shortly thereafter.

Bolano’s distinguished career spanned several clubs, including notable stints at Parma, Modena, Lecce, and Sampdoria.

As a midfielder, he was known for his skill on the ball and his ability to control the tempo of the game. His impact on the field extended beyond club football; he proudly represented Colombia on 36 occasions and was a part of the national squad for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, showcasing his talent on the world stage.

The Colombian Football Federation expressed its condolences in a statement, saying: “With deep sorrow, we extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Jorge Eladio Bolano Correa, a former player of the Colombian Men’s National Team, a dedicated professional soccer player, and a respected coach. His passing on Sunday, April 6, in the city of Cucuta, leaves an irreplaceable void for those who knew and admired him.”