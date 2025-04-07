Everyday Many Women, Newborns Die During Birth – First Lady

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has decried the country’s high rate of maternal and newborn mortality across the nation.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Tinubu said too many Nigerian women and their newborns die every during delivery.

Nigeria’s First Lady stated this on Monday, in a statement, in commemoration of the 2025 World Health Day.

President Bola Tinubu’s wife stressed that no woman should be allowed to die while risking her life to bring a child into the world.

Senator Tinubu further commended the nation’s health workers for their sacrifices in making the nation a healthy one.

The statement from her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, read: “As we commemorate the World Health Day 2025, with the theme, ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,’ let us all remember that investing in maternal and newborn health is not only a moral responsibility but also a fundamental cornerstone of sustainable development.

“Every day, far too many women and newborns lose their lives due to preventable complications during pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal period. No mother should have to risk her life to bring a child into the world, and no newborn should be denied a fair chance at survival.

“On this World Health Day, let us all strive to create a world where mothers can safely give birth and children can live healthy to reach their full potential.

“Congratulations to all our health workers for your great sacrifice to make the world a healthy place. Thank you.”