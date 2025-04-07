End To HND/University Degree Dichotomy Won’t Affect Polytechnic Games – Minister

The Federal Government’s plan to harmonize the university degree with the Higher National Diplomas awarded by Polytechnics, will not impact the Nigeria Polytechnic Games, as confirmed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

During the opening ceremony of the 22nd Nigeria Polytechnic Games, themed “Ijakadi 2025,” held at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Alausa emphasized that while the government is working to address the HND/University Degree dichotomy, the polytechnics games will continue as planned.

Represented by the Director of Polytechnic and Allied Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Ejeh Usman, the minister stated, “NIPOGA will persist, despite the government’s efforts to streamline the education sector. We are committed to maintaining polytechnics as part of our educational framework.”

He further explained that polytechnics interested in offering degree programs can apply for accreditation from the National Universities Commission and the National Board for Technical Education, supporting a broader dual mandate for these institutions.

Dr. Usman remarked on the successful organization of the NIPOGA in Offa, confirming that the Ministry fully supports the event. “The minister’s message is one of encouragement for all participating schools, rectors, and polytechnics. Supporting sports within education is essential; education and games complement each other.”

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kadiri Kamoru, highlighted the significant achievements of the institution, notably securing the rights to host the 22nd NIPOGA Games for the first time in over three decades.

He expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support and leadership, describing the event as historic, featuring 12 sports and over 5,000 participants, as well as nationwide broadcast coverage to showcase Nigeria’s sporting talent.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Alhaji Moshood Ojikutu, Along with Senator Lola Ashiru, representing Kwara South Senatorial District, underscored the importance of the sporting event in promoting unity among Nigerian youth.