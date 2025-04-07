Edo Assembly Reshuffles Leadership As APC Gains Majority

The Edo State House of Assembly has announced a leadership reshuffle, appointing Jonathan Aigbokhan (APC–Esan West) as the new Majority Leader.

This comes as the All Progressives Congress (APC) solidifies its position as the dominant party in the House.

In March, the APC formally informed the Assembly of its new majority status, following the defection of four lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP). With 13 seats now under its control, the APC surpassed the PDP, which holds 11 seats.

During Monday’s plenary session in Benin, Speaker Blessing Agbebaku read a letter from the APC leadership outlining the newly appointed principal officers.

The letter confirmed Aigbokhan’s appointment as Majority Leader, Addeh Isibor as Deputy Majority Leader, and Mustapha Lecky as Chief Whip.

The nomination of Richard Edosa (APC-Oredo West) as Deputy Chief Whip was later revoked, as the House does not recognise the position. Edosa, previously the only LP lawmaker, recently joined the APC.

Despite the APC’s majority, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions remain occupied by members of the minority PDP. Following the leadership changes, Speaker Agbebaku noted that the PDP would soon submit its list of principal officers.

Emphasising unity, he stated, “What matters is that we all work together to ensure the success of Governor Monday Okpebholo.”