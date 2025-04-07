Details Of Why Tope Alabi Refused To Perform At Lizzy Anjorin’s Surprise Birthday Party Emerge

Nigerian filmmaker cum author, Oreofe Williams, privy to the controversy between Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin and Nigerian singer, Tope Alabi, has said the latter and her team refused to perform at the surprise birthday of the movie star because they were not given the endeared privilege of a choice by conscience concerning the contract.

Naija News reports that Lizzy’s fan club had collaborated with her husband to surprise her with a performance by Tope Alabi, whom they said she loved dearly.

However, the gospel singer and her husband, Soji Alabi, arrived at Lizzy’s clothing store in Lagos but declined to perform after realising they were to perform for the movie star.

Reacting, Lizzy Anjorin, in a video via her social media page, berated Tope for refusing to perform after she was paid ₦4 million, stressing she would not ruin the singer’s brand, which her husband built on an empty stomach.

The thespian recalled Tope Alabi’s issue with Prophet Ajanaku and how the world rejected her, but she supported her.

Clarifying the issue, Willimas, in a statement titled: “Concerning Evang. Tope Alabi and Lizzy Anjorin’s Birthday Surprise: An Unfortunate Conundrum”, explained that the sum of ₦2.5 million was paid to the Alabis and not the figures reported online.

He further noted that the cost value for the surprise performance was reduced by 70% because Soji Alabi considered his intervention.

The filmmaker questioned why the celebrant’s identity was hidden, noting the Alabis were angry after the discovery as they felt deceived.

He said, “Some weeks ago, a filmmaker contacted me because he needed Evang. Tope Alabi. The filmmaker told me that he wanted to surprise ‘someone he cherishes a lot’. No name was mentioned and I assumed it could be his wife or anybody.

“This conjecture is not far-fetched as he did create an impression that he was personally funding the surprise. No impression was given that it was a joint contribution by any team. Of course, I would not have doubted him because I’m not unaware that this filmmaker is rich enough to fund the surprise.

“I contacted Uncle Soji Alabi and after that, released his number to the filmmaker. It was supposed to be the birthday surprise of a public figure and I still marvel till tomorrow about why her name was conspicuously hidden by the filmmaker who contacted me.

“Uncle Soji informed me that day would be very busy and I pleaded with him to attend having considered any possibility for a rescheduling. He also mentioned the amount was low for a birthday surprise but I prevailed on Uncle Soji and he eventually honoured my plea to receive the agreed amount (after giving a 70% price reduction due to my intervention). However, the requirement of N2.5m was met for the birthday ‘SURPRISE’. Nonetheless, the identity remained hidden until they got to the venue.

“The main question is: Why was the celebrant’s identity hidden? And for what reason?

“It was at this moment I received a call from Uncle Soji who had already made up his mind to leave the venue. Sincerely speaking, I would never have spent the next 15 seconds there if I was in his position. Nobody loves to be manipulated. I can tell you authoritatively that he is the President of Gospel Vibes and he takes decisions.

“He told me on phone he was leaving. I also wondered why someone would keep a public figure anonymous even for me whose name he used to have such an access to the Alabis and reduce the amount to be paid.

“The reason they returned the money and left was not particularly because of the celebrant or anyone around the venue as I have read in some articles. They felt deceived and were not given the endeared privilege of a choice by conscience.

“Ministers Soji and Tope Alabi and their team have, on several occasions, honoured christians and moslems, as their fans cut across multiple languages and religions.

“Please note the sum received was N2.5m which was paid to the Alabis in three tranches and NOT N3.5m. The inflated price published by some writers is erroneous. The Alabis made an instant refund of N2.5m. I had to request for the payment receipts from the Alabis because I feel quite bitter about such manipulations and the grievous mob misinterpretations given to it.

“It is expedient to note that Integrity, transparency and accountability will always serve as the bedrocks to sustain healthy business relationships. You don’t ask a singer to ‘surprise’ a public-figure only to keep the celebrant anonymous and eventually ‘surprise’ the ‘surpriser’ at the venue. You will be more surprised!”