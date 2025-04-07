Bukayo Saka Speaks On Future At Arsenal, Mbappe Enjoys Partnership With Vinicius

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has expressed his commitment to the club, suggesting that his future remains tied to the Premier League side.

As he prepares for the first leg of their Champions League matchup against Real Madrid, Bukayo Saka stated, “I want to win wearing the badge of this club.”

Saka who recently recovered from hamstring surgery, made his return to action against Fulham last Tuesday.

The 23-year-old England international is anticipated to be a key player as Arsenal looks to turn their season around. When discussing the possibility of signing a new contract, Saka emphasized, “I want to win wearing this badge. The fans know how much I love them. You saw their reaction when I returned; I think they love me back, and that creates a strong bond.”

He added, “I’m really happy to be here and I’m focused on achieving success at Arsenal.”

In a related development, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé spoke highly of his teammate Vinícius Júnior, emphasizing their strong partnership on the pitch. Amid discussions about how their playing styles might blend, Mbappé said he “can’t imagine” the team without Vinícius.

Since joining Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Mbappe’s presence has led to speculation regarding Vinícius’s future, especially with interest from Saudi Arabia. However, it appears that Vinícius is more likely to sign a new contract with Madrid.

“The relationship with Vini is good,” Mbappé shared in an interview with La Sexta. “It’s natural for people to talk about us, as we’re two notable players who can impact the game, but I came to Madrid to play alongside him. I can’t envision the club without Vini; we complement each other well on the field.”

Note that Real Madrid and Arsenal will clash in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The first leg of the clash will take place at the Emirates Stadium at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8.