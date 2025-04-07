BREAKING: Tinubu Govt Backs Nationwide Protest As Minister Expresses Desire To Join Rally

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has reiterated its support for the right of citizens, especially young people, to protest, acknowledging the importance of free expression and addressing grievances.

However, the government has issued a strong warning against any form of destruction of national infrastructure during protests, emphasizing the need for peaceful demonstrations.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, made this statement in Abuja on Monday in response to questions from Vanguard.

Olawande acknowledged that while the government understands the concerns raised by protesters, it is crucial for demonstrations to remain peaceful and not result in violence or the destruction of public property.

While voicing his support for the right to protest, Olawande also expressed that, had he the time, he would have joined the protests himself.

He said, “Everyone has the right to protest. In fact, if I had the time, I would join the protest myself. There is freedom of expression for all. The young people who are protesting have valid reasons—they see certain issues and feel the need to speak up. That’s why they are taking to the streets.”

However, he stressed, “While exercising this right, let it not escalate into something else. We will not allow anyone to destroy the infrastructural developments that support our economy and the progress we’ve made in this country.”

Olawande further emphasized that protests should be conducted peacefully: “Yes, you have the right to speak, to come out and make your voice heard—even to stand by the roadside—but do not block the roads. Find a peaceful way to express your concerns; people will listen. If I have the opportunity, I’ll be there to speak with them as well.”

He concluded by asserting, “Protesting is a normal part of any society, and we are here to listen. No government is saying you shouldn’t protest—but there must be limits and a sense of responsibility.”