Breaking: Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas In Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday deployed tear gas to disperse protesters in the Maitama area of Abuja, causing chaos as demonstrators scrambled for safety.

The protest, organized by the “Take-It-Back Movement” and supported by several civil society organisations, started peacefully earlier in the day.

Protesters had gathered to voice their concerns on various national issues, but the situation escalated when police began using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The protesters, who were rallying to highlight the misuse of the Cybercrime Act, the worsening economic conditions, and what they described as a “state of emergency” in Rivers State, were thrown into disarray as the tear gas disrupted their march. Many protesters were seen running for cover as the canisters were released in the area.

The demonstration, which took place in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, saw protesters holding placards bearing messages such as “Stop the Repression” and “Let Us Breathe.”

The protesters marched through the streets of Maitama, demanding justice and a halt to what they see as the increasing authoritarianism of the government.

Among the key issues raised by the organisers were the alleged abuse of the Cybercrime Act, the growing economic hardship, and the state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was spotted at the protest, offering his full support to the movement.

Sowore, known for his advocacy against government oppression, has been actively involved in civil society efforts to challenge government policies he deems repressive.

In a statement issued on Friday, the National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, explained that the protest was part of a larger effort to resist what the group described as “increasing authoritarianism” in the current administration.

The movement also called for urgent relief for Nigerians grappling with inflation and insecurity.

“We are taking to the streets to demand that our voices be heard. The government must stop using repressive laws and practices to stifle dissent. We want relief for the people suffering under the weight of inflation and insecurity,” Sanyaolu said.