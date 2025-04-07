Breaking: Police Beat Up, Fire Teargas At Protesters In Port Harcourt

Officers of the Rivers State Police Command on Monday morning gave the protesters gathered at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt a hot chase and fired tear gas at them.

Naija News learnt that the protesters, who are members of the ‘Take It Back Movement’, were greeted by heavy police presence when they gathered at the protest venue as early as 9 am over the state of emergency declared in the state.

According to Channels Television, the police officers reportedly beat up some of the protesters, including journalists reporting the event.

The young demonstrators told the policemen who warned them not to hold the protest that, “Nobody can tell us where not to gather, we are Rivers people.”

