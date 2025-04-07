Labour Party Crisis Deepens As Abure, Obi/Otti Call Separate NEC Meetings

The ongoing crisis within the Labour Party (LP) is showing no signs of abating, as both factions embroiled in the leadership tussle have called for separate National Executive Council (NEC) meetings to deliberate on the party’s future following the Supreme Court ruling.

While the Julius Abure-led leadership has summoned a NEC meeting for Monday, the Peter Obi/Governor Alex Otti-led faction has set its own for Wednesday, April 9th.

The divide in the party’s leadership continues to deepen, with both camps staking their claims to the rightful leadership.

The Abure faction, in a late Sunday notice, sent out invitations to “relevant stakeholders” for the NEC meeting scheduled for Monday.

Naija News reports that the leadership under Comrade Julius Abure is determined to move forward despite the challenges posed by the recent judgment.

In response, the Obi/Otti faction has scheduled its own NEC meeting for Wednesday, April 9th, also in Abuja. The meeting, according to a statement from the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), will be followed by a Town Hall Engagement with key stakeholders and other organs of the party at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The statement highlighted the importance of the meeting as a follow-up to the Supreme Court ruling that effectively ended Abure’s tenure.

The statement, signed by the spokesperson for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, emphasized the broad range of attendees expected, including the vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election, serving and former senators, as well as serving and former members of the House of Representatives.

The meeting will also include members of the National Caretaker Committee, former governorship candidates, and representatives of the NLC/TUC Political Commission.