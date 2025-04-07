Army Collaborate To Investigate Explosion In Mushin, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, has launched an investigation into the origin of a military-grade grenade that exploded on Thursday, killing a metal scrap dealer and injuring three others in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred at No. 40, Taiwo Street, Idi-Araba, in Mushin, when the victim, a scrap dealer, attempted to cut a metal object, which unbeknownst to him, turned out to be a grenade.

The explosion led to his death, while three others sustained injuries. The injured victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement on Sunday, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and provided further details.

“The unfortunate explosion sadly claimed the life of one individual and left three others injured. “The injured victims have been taken to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment,” Hundeyin stated.

The spokesperson revealed that the explosion occurred when the victim was trying to cut what appeared to be a metal object, but which turned out to be a military-grade grenade. The grenade exploded, leading to the tragic death of the victim.

Hundeyin also confirmed that the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) unit is working closely with the Nigerian Army’s Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron, under the 81 Division, to determine the origin of the explosive device.

Following the explosion, the EOD-CBRN unit arrived at the scene and safely evacuated the remnants of the exploded grenade along with two live grenades. These explosives were taken to the Police EOD-CBRN Base Headquarters in Lagos for proper disposal and safety protocols.

The area was immediately cordoned off to secure the location and ensure the safety of the surrounding area. Hundeyin assured the public that necessary measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

“The cordon of the scene and the adjoining areas is emplaced to facilitate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion and take immediate further necessary measures,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured victims a swift recovery. He also reassured residents of their safety and called on them to remain calm.

“CP Jimoh urges residents to be peaceful and assures them of their safety as the scene of the explosion and adjoining areas have been rendered safe and declared secure,” Hundeyin stated.

The police also advised the public, especially those involved in scavenging and scrap metal trading, to exercise extreme caution. Residents were urged to report any suspicious objects to the nearest police station for immediate action.

The Lagos Police Command emphasized its commitment to preventing such incidents and ensuring public safety through heightened vigilance and collaboration with relevant authorities.