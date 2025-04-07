APC Governors Visit Buhari Days After Former President Denied Dumping The Party (Video)

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have visited former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports the APC Governors visited Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State on Monday.

The delegation was led by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and included his colleagues from Kwara, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman; Kogi, Usman Ododo; Uba Sani of Kaduna, and others.

The visit comes days after the former Nigerian leader debunked rumours about dumping the APC for another political party.

The former President stated that he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging Nigerians to address him as one.

Naija News reports that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had disclosed that he got Buhari’s approval before dumping the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement in March 2025 by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he would not leave a party that helped him secure two terms as president.

According to Buhari, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president.

Speaking on the visit, the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, said the delegation came in solidarity as members of the APC family to extend warm Sallah greetings to the former President, and to congratulate him on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He added that the visit also served as an opportunity to wish the former Nigerian leader well as he settles into his newly renovated Kaduna home.

“This visit is symbolic and deeply rooted in respect, loyalty, and continued appreciation for the statesmanship, leadership and legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As a party, we remain united and committed to the ideals of good governance which he championed during his tenure,” Uzodinma noted.

Also present were the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, among other dignitaries.