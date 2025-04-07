Anambra Guber: Soludo Will Be Re-Elected – Obi Cubana

Socialite and entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, has said Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State would be re-elected for his second tenure.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of Cubana Group said Governor Soludo was touching every part of the state and giving it a new look.

Speaking on Sunday, in Awka, Obi Cubana stated that Governor Soludo has the hunger to position the state as the pride of Nigeria, West Africa and Africa.

He added that the Governor faces no opposition as it concerns his re-election bid.

His words: “I think for the first time in Anambra State there may not be contest, this is a walkover because the Governor is doing what he promised us in new Anambra State.

“When we were with him earlier he said that he’s not talking about what has been done but what has not been done, that means he’s hungry to do more from the Amabra State. He’s hungry to position this state to be in pride of Nigeria as a matter of fact West Africa and Africa.

“So we start the journey of a thousand masters from step. He is touching everything. The one that actually touched me is creating a fun city, thinking about the kids, thinking about the family. Right now you can take a trip to Anambra State with your entire family because there is place for the kids to play. I saw waterfalls, I saw rides, I saw those things unprecedented, unimaginable. This is Anambra for you. The new Anambra is possible under Chukwuma Soludo.”