Abure: Labour Party Raises Alarm Over Thugs Hired By NLC To Invade National Secretariat After S’court Verdict

The faction of the Labour Party (LP) led by the sacked National Chairman, Julius Abure, has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of planning to invade the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court nullified an appeal court verdict on Friday, April 4, 2025, that recognised Abure as the LP national chairman.

The judgment was commended by the Chairman of the LP caretaker committee, Nenadi Usman, backed by the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and the LP House of Representatives caucus.

However, the National Secretary of the party, Umar Ibrahim, in a statement on Sunday, April 6, 2025, alleged that the NLC is mobilising its members, hired thugs and some miscreants with the Usman-led committee and the national transition committee (NTC) to invade the LP national secretariat on Monday.

According to Ibrahim, NLC is planning to cart away sensitive documents and vandalise the party’s property.

He stated that any attempt to usurp Abure’s leadership will be resisted forcefully, urging the police and all security agencies to forestall any breach of peace at the party’s secretariat.

The statement reads, “We view this action which is capable of breaching the peace of the Federal Capital Territory as irresponsible and an evidence of desperation on the NLC.

“It must be noted that the judgement of the Supreme Court delivered on the 5th of April, 2025 is very clear and unambiguous.

“The judgement simply mandates political parties to always resolve their crisis using internal mechanism, and that the issue of leadership is an internal affairs of the political parties.

“There is no where in the judgement that gave NLC, National Caretaker Committee or any other body by whatever nomenclature to take over the leadership of the Labour Party.

“There is a leadership in place in the Labour Party and Barrister Julius Abure who was validly elected at a convention held in March 2024 still remains the National Chairman of the Labour Party.”