Your Plan To Remove Tinubu In 2027 Will End In Frustration – Aide Tells Opposition

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Affairs, in the Office of the Vice President, Tope Fasua has expressed confidence in the President’s ability to secure his re-election.

Fasua argued that there is no viable candidate that has the power to remove Tinubu from power in 2027.

He noted that other political parties lack both the platform to pose a challenge to Tinubu.

The aide shared his thoughts in an interview with broadcast journalist, Seun Okinbaloye.

He said, “I don’t see who will remove [Bola Ahmed] Tinubu in 2027.

“I don’t even see where you’re going to start. It is going to end up in frustration.

“They don’t even have a platform anymore. Which platform are they using?”

Meanwhile, Nigerian activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has stated that President Bola Tinubu will fund the Obidient movement in 2027.

He also claimed that Tinubu will encourage former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to ignore the proposed coalition and run solo again in 2027.

Adeyanju insisted that President Tinubu would not allow the coalition being championed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to succeed.

The activist stated this via a series of posts on his Facebook page.

According to Adeyanju, “Tinubu will fund obidients again in 2027. E too sure! And Atiku too. This will be a wonderful strategy, But they will be afraid of a coalition and won’t let it work.

“If na you be president, you go allow coalition? No be coalition remove GEJ?

“The Tinubu guys are good at this game. Obi will be encouraged now to ignore any coalition & run again. I clap for their strategy.”

The activist lawyer also rubbished the former ruling party, PDP, pointing out that the party must die in the hands of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, for the opposition to be better.

“PDP is a useless party and that is why Wike is still their member and will continue to destroy them from within.

“And if you argue with this assertion, you are also useless. PDP must die in Wike’s hands. PDP must die for the opposition to get better,” he added.