What Are You Trying To Turn Nigeria Into? – Peterside Slams Police Over Sanusi Invitation

Nigerian entrepreneur and investment banker, Atedo Peterside has condemned the invitation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Naija News reports that the Monarch was invited for questioning over a Sallah day incident that led to the death of a palace guard.

The police summoned the Emir to appear before the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja on April 8, 2025, in connection with the March 30 stabbing at the Kofar Mata Eid Ground, which marred the Eid celebration in Kano. The tragic incident left one palace guard dead and several others injured.

Reacting to the invitation via a post on X, Peterside questioned the motive behind summoning a traditional ruler across state lines for a matter that occurred within his jurisdiction.

He wrote, “What is Police trying to turn Nigeria into? Has Nigeria become a Police State? Is there any question that the Commissioner of Police cannot legitimately ask the Emir of Kano in Kano on behalf of his Abuja bosses?”

He described cross-state police invitations as a form of “harassment” that should have no place in the 21st century.

Echoing similar sentiments, a human rights lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu, suggested that the police action may be politically motivated and potentially destabilizing.

“It looks like some people are bent on using Police to foment crisis in Kano at all costs,” he warned.