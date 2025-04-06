Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili Says He Won €50 Bet For Stopping Vinicius’ Penalty

Valencia’s goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, said he won a €50 bet following his team’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.

In the 13th minute of the La Liga game, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty that could have shifted the momentum of the game in their favor. However, goalkeeper Mamardashvili displayed remarkable reflexes, diving in the right direction to deflect Vinícius’ shot and maintain Valencia’s hopes.

Despite his initial miss, Vinícius later managed to score in the second half, leveling the match temporarily. Nevertheless, Valencia clinched the victory thanks to a dramatic goal by Hugo Duro during stoppage time.

Post-match, Mamardashvili recounted his conversation with Vinícius about the penalty save, revealing that he had proposed a friendly bet of €50. “I asked him if he wanted to bet €50, and he said ‘yes,’ and I won,” Mamardashvili said.

He continued, jokingly noting that although he had won the bet, Vinícius had yet to pay him. “He ought to pay me, but he hasn’t yet,” added Mamardashvili, who was impressive throughout the match, amassing numerous key saves and proving instrumental to his team’s success.

Note that the 2-1 win over Real Madrid, has pushed Valencia to the 15th spot on the league table with 34 points in 30 games. As for Real Madrid, they remain in the second spot with 63 points in 30 games, four points below first-placed FC Barcelona.