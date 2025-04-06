Umahi Lifts Suspension On Lagos Works Controller Over Bridge Closure

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has lifted the suspension of Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos, following public outcry over the closure of a major bridge.

The suspension followed the controversial closure of a bridge in Lagos for essential maintenance, which resulted in widespread gridlock and complaints from commuters and motorists.

Kesha had announced the closure of the bridge on Monday for crucial rehabilitation works, stating that the bridge would remain closed until the end of May.

However, the closure caused significant traffic delays, with motorists and commuters stranded in Victoria Island for hours, triggering frustration and public backlash.

In an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, Umahi expressed his concern over the situation, noting that the bridge closure process should have been handled differently.

He explained that, in emergency situations like this, the process should have been escalated to the permanent secretary and communicated directly to him as the minister.

“Of course, in an emergency situation, while you’re reporting to the permanent secretary, you are also copying me as the minister because it’s an emergency situation. That was not done,” Umahi said.

He added that the closure could have been better managed with proper communication and coordination within the ministry.

Despite the oversight, Umahi acknowledged that the decision to close the bridge was justified after reviewing the condition of the infrastructure.

He stated that Kesha had presented pictures of the bridge showing a significant crack, and if the closure had not been enforced, it could have led to traffic accidents with potential loss of life.

“We saw that there was a very big crack. If that bridge was not closed at the time it was closed, it would have led to multiple traffic accidents.

“Lives would have been lost. When we looked at it, we agreed with her that there was a need to close that bridge,” Umahi said.

Umahi noted that Kesha’s suspension was a result of the miscommunication and not the actual closure itself. He explained that after a thorough review of the situation, the ministry decided to recall her and pardon the “honest mistake.”

“She has resumed her work,” Umahi confirmed, signaling the end of the suspension and her return to duty.