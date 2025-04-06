Tinubu Pays Tribute To Former Oyo Governor Olunloyo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, the former governor of the old Oyo State, remembering him as one of Nigeria’s distinguished intellectuals and dedicated public servants.

Naija News reports that he died in the early hours of Sunday, just days before his 90th birthday and his death was confirmed in a statement issued by Barrister Oladapo Ogunwusi, on behalf of the family.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu offered his condolences to the Olunloyo family and the government and people of Oyo State, acknowledging the late leader as “a brilliant mind, patriotic leader, and dedicated nation-builder.”

Dr. Olunloyo, a renowned academic, earned his PhD in applied mathematics and number theory from St. Andrews University in Scotland at the young age of 25.

By the time he was 27, he had already made history as a commissioner in the old Western Region, a remarkable achievement that laid the foundation for a life of service in both the fields of education and governance.

President Tinubu praised Dr. Olunloyo’s significant academic and professional contributions, especially his pioneering efforts as the founding rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic.

“Dr. Olunloyo will be celebrated in academic circles for his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory. As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” President Tinubu noted.

Though Dr. Olunloyo’s tenure as governor of the old Oyo State was short-lived due to military intervention, President Tinubu commended his leadership during this period, highlighting his vision and integrity.

“Although his time in office was brief, his tenure was marked by exceptional vision and leadership. The abrupt end to his administration due to military intervention did not deter him from continuing to serve the nation,” he remarked.

President Tinubu further emphasized Dr. Olunloyo’s commitment to nation-building and his advocacy for education as a transformative tool for national progress.

“His legacy in academia and public service will be studied and remembered for years to come,” President Tinubu added.

In closing, the President prayed for the peaceful repose of Dr. Olunloyo and for comfort to those mourning his loss, affirming that Nigeria has lost “a towering intellect and a true patriot.”