‘They Are Lying To People That Olu Of Warri Has Rivers State Pipeline Protection Contract’ – Asari Dokubo

A former Niger Delta agitator and the monarch of Torusarama Piri (Elem Kalabari), Asari Dokubo, has publicly criticized Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, over his handling of the lucrative pipeline protection contract awarded by the Nigerian government.

In a scathing three-part video posted on social media, Punch noted that Dokubo accused Tompolo of cornering a contract that, according to him, should have been shared among all ex-militant leaders of the Niger Delta region.

The video, uploaded on March 24 by the verified X account ‘Lord of Warri’, features a passionate rebuke of Tompolo’s management of the pipeline protection contract.

Dokubo expressed dissatisfaction with how the contract, meant to benefit all former militants, was reportedly monopolized by Tompolo.

According to Punch this is coming at the time ex-militant leaders in the Niger Delta region are at odds over a multimillion-naira pipeline protection contract, with tensions rising amid the recent renewal of a major security contract and shifting political dynamics.

Dokubo in the video said, “During the time of President Goodluck Jonathan, he awarded a coastal protection contract to Tompolo. A group, including myself, went to meet the former president, and he said the contract was meant for all of us. We tried to communicate with Tompolo, but he said the contract was exclusively his. We did not want to raise an eyebrow. He was given $144m every year and did that contract for three years. He did not give anybody a dime. We did not do anything; we just left him.

“Now, they are lying to people that the Olu of Warri is the one who has the Rivers State pipeline protection contract. It’s a lie. I am talking about Kalabari, not Rivers State. The 83km pipeline that passes through Kalabari, from my native Kula, Elama, to Cawthorne Channel, was included and given to him. And people say he is not a greedy man. A man that took $144m, which the president said was for all of us, vehemently refused to share. Ateke Tom and Boyloaf are witnesses.

“If the Olu of Warri had taken the Rivers State pipeline security contract, what was his approach compared to Tompolo’s? Did Tompolo reach out to anybody when he got the contract? Did the Olu of Warri sit in his palace and ask everybody to come and meet him? No, he did not. You have to humble yourself, interact with others, and make them see reason even if they initially refuse.

“Did Tompolo give anybody part of his contract? Now he brings in the Olu of Warri to whip up sentiment so that people will rise against him. Nobody will do that.

“For those who say they want to come out, do so when you are ready. Isn’t one of you using the military to arrest and kill people? You can’t fight; you are using the military to chase people. No military will chase me. Know that. If we are going to fight, it is me and you.”

The video, which an aide to another ex-militant told Punch was old, was accompanied by a statement from the X user, who accused Tompolo of monopolising the pipeline protection contract.

The user explained that the Olu of Warri’s contract in Rivers State was awarded to protect pipelines in Itsekiri and Ilaje areas.

He wrote, “If you’re bringing up the Olu’s contract, let’s be clear—that’s in Rivers State, not Delta State. It wasn’t until last year that the Olu’s contract expanded to cover some Itsekiri and Ilaje areas. The Itsekiris, Urhobos, Isokos, and Ijaws were all brought on board by PINL (Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited).

“Over 60% of unemployed youths are getting monthly paychecks thanks to the Olu of Warri. And let’s correct something—when the Bayelsa and Rivers State contracts were awarded to the company where the Olu was chairman, he wasn’t even the Olu yet. Plus, he didn’t go around kidnapping or unlawfully detaining people like a certain security service has done—and still does—which, by the way, isn’t even part of their contract.

“The Olu didn’t demand that anyone grovel at his feet; he split the contract with stakeholders so the protection could run smoothly in those areas without drama. He didn’t hoard it all for himself. Tantita doesn’t even come close to PINL. No human rights abuses, no shady nonsense. Ask the Ijaws, Ogonis, Ibibios, and Ikwerres who have worked with the Olu—not a single complaint. Anything you hear otherwise is just political noise from rival contractors trying to stir the pot.”