The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Is A Beautiful Motivation To Make Heaven – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has praised the ongoing coastal highway project embarked upon by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister, who disclosed that he recently visited the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, said it looked so beautiful and serves as an inspiration to live a better life so as not to miss the beauty of heaven.

According to him, the roads are so beautiful that it makes him look forward to the streets of heaven.

He also assured that 30km of the 750km coastal highway will be ready for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu on May 25.

“I was there; I was so so excited, and I said if the street of coastal highway can be this beautiful, how beautiful will the streets of heaven look? It makes us to do better and make heaven; it is a beautiful place,” Umahi said during an interview on Arise TV on Sunday.

Speaking on the quality of the ongoing project, Umahi explained that the road was raised high enough to be above the expected ocean flood level.

He noted that the first section is 47.47km by six lanes, with three lanes in each carriageway. He added that in the middle of both carriageways is a train track of 12m width and bridges along the lines.

“That has put a lot of adjourning buildings in a very serious situation as our road level is at the level of their first decking. So we’re constructing retaining wall all through,” he said.

Umahi disclosed that all six geopolitical zones will benefit from Tinubu’s legacy projects.

“The first section is supposed to be done in 36 months, stated in March 2024; we’ve done about one year.

“By 14th of this month, we’re going to be flagging off construction in the Calabar axis.”

“The six geopolitical zones are covered by the four legacy projects of Mr president,” he added.

Umahi said the flag-off in Akwa Ibom will be done a day after and that of the Ebonyi axis of the project will be flagged off on April 16.