Tensions Escalate In Bayelsa Ahead Of Planned Rally, Governor Diri Warns Against Disruption

Bayelsa State is currently on edge due to a planned rally by the group ‘The New Associates,’ led by the South South Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), George Turnah.

The rally, which is scheduled for April 12, 2025, was initially set to feature the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, sparking outrage in the predominantly Ijaw-speaking state.

The controversy was further stoked when the organisers released a new flyer featuring portraits of President Bola Tinubu, Wike, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, seemingly to ease tensions.

Naija News reports that Governor Douye Diri has firmly opposed the rally, warning that it could import political unrest from neighbouring Rivers State into Bayelsa.

The governor, in a statement, condemned any attempts to bring the volatile political crisis from Rivers to Bayelsa, stressing that the state would not tolerate such disruptions.

“As you are aware, we have threats from our sister state. The political crisis there is threatening us, and we will not allow what is happening there to come into Bayelsa State,” Diri said.

He further warned, “Any attempt to import the Rivers State political crisis into Bayelsa will be resisted. I urge security commanders in the state to be on the alert. Parents and traditional rulers should discourage their wards and children from being used by unscrupulous elements to cause trouble in the state.”

In response to the governor’s warning, security agencies in Bayelsa staged a show of force on Saturday, patrolling major streets in Yenagoa to demonstrate readiness to protect lives and property ahead of the rally.

Rally Organisers Insist On Peaceful Event

Despite the rising tensions, George Turnah and other rally organisers have maintained that the event will proceed as planned.

Turnah explained in a phone conversation with Saturday Vanguard that the rally was aimed at thanking President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike for their roles in appointing Bayelsa indigenes to key government positions.

“The New Associates is a grassroots organisation. We want to inaugurate the Bayelsa State chapter, and in doing so, we also want to hold a rally to thank Mr. President for his choices of appointment of some notable sons and daughters of Bayelsa State,” Turnah said.

He emphasized that the event would feature Ijaw traditional and cultural performances, and only those with special invitation tags would be allowed to attend to ensure security.

Turnah downplayed concerns about the rally, calling it a “family affair” despite internal disagreements within the PDP in Bayelsa.

Governor Diri has reiterated his commitment to upholding the constitution and respecting citizens’ rights while ensuring that peace and security in the state are not compromised.

“Let me make this clear, we are not a government that goes against the rule of law. We cherish and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Diri said.

He further added, “Bayelsa and Rivers are sister states, and whatever happens there has some degree of effect on our state and vice versa. We are not yet in a political season, and we are not stopping anybody from exercising their fundamental human rights. But as the chief security officer of the state, we must keep the peace of the state.”

A former Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) chieftain and commissioner for youth development, Alfred Kemepado, strongly criticized the timing of the rally, given the recent inflammatory statements made by Wike. He warned that the rally could escalate tensions, especially considering the recent political unrest in Rivers State.

Kemepado also dismissed claims that the rally was a gesture of gratitude towards President Tinubu, pointing out that the NDDC Managing Director appointment happened before Wike became a minister.

“The rally being put together at Tombia roundabout is not a rally of gratitude. Forget about George Turnah; it is not a George Turnah thing; it is those playing the music from behind,” he stated.

While the rally organisers enjoy the backing of some members within the PDP, the situation remains tense. Many fear clashes between opposing factions, with concerns mounting over potential violence on the day of the event.

The state government and security agencies remain on high alert, closely monitoring developments to ensure peace is maintained.