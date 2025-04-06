Senator Imasuen Welcomes Supreme Court’s Judgment On Abure’s Removal

The lawmaker representing Edo South, Senator Neda Imasuen, has expressed his approval of the Supreme Court’s judgment that removed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

In an interview with journalists in Benin on Saturday night, Imasuen, a member of the Labour Party (LP), referred to the court ruling as a positive development for the party, which had been embroiled in internal strife following the 2023 general election.

Imasuen stated that the events surrounding the Labour Party after the 2023 elections were unfortunate, pointing out that Abure’s leadership had turned the party into a personal matter rather than an institution meant for the benefit of its members.

He said, “Sincerely, I welcome the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Barrister Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party. A lot has gone on in the Labour Party after the 2023 general election, and it is very unfortunate. Abure, who was the chairman at the time, in my opinion, really didn’t have the party at heart because it had become a personal thing.”

Imasuen further criticized Abure for dragging the party in and out of court, causing unnecessary distractions. He believed that the internal conflict had caused more harm than good, leading to a divided party.

The senator raised concerns about the future of the Labour Party following Abure’s removal, noting that many members had already left, leaving the party in a weakened state.

He questioned whether the Supreme Court’s ruling would be enough to revive the party and energize the remaining members.

He said, “But the question for me and for all of us now is, where do we go from here? Someone spoke with me on the matter, and I said, I just hope that it’s not a little too late of what has just come up because the Labour Party is almost decimated. Most of the members have gone. Will this judgement bring them back? I don’t know. Will it energize those who are there now? Again, I don’t know. So, when it’s time, we’ll talk.”

When asked about his political future and whether he would consider joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) or remain in the Labour Party for the upcoming election, Imasuen responded with an open-ended remark, hinting at uncertainty about his next move.

“Why do you say APC? It’s a good question, but whatever decision or direction I take, you’ll be the first one,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had previously recognized Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party.

In a unanimous judgment, the five-member panel of the Supreme Court ruled that the appellate court lacked the jurisdiction to make such a declaration, emphasizing that party leadership matters are internal affairs beyond the judiciary’s jurisdiction.