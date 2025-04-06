Real Madrid’s Coach Carlo Ancelotti Slammed With Ban

Real Madrid’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, faces a one-match suspension in La Liga following a series of disciplinary actions.

Carlo Ancelotti received his third yellow card of the season during a surprising 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Saturday, which has now resulted in his temporary ban from the touchline.

As a consequence of this suspension, Ancelotti will be unable to lead his team during their next league encounter, which is set to take place away against Deportivo Alaves. This match is crucial for Real Madrid as they aim to maintain their position in the league standings.

On a more positive note, Ancelotti will be eligible to take charge during the highly anticipated first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal, scheduled for Tuesday. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter, given the historical rivalry and stakes involved.

Furthermore, Ancelotti will have the luxury of selecting key players for the Champions League matchup. Notable names like Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Dani Ceballos are all available for selection.

Initially, these four players faced potential suspensions as UEFA had opened an investigation into their conduct during the post-match celebrations of their dramatic last-16 victory against Atletico Madrid, which they secured through penalties. This situation added an element of uncertainty for the squad, but now it appears they are cleared to participate.