Real Madrid To Face Arsenal In UCL Without Four Players

Real Madrid face significant challenges as they prepare for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal on Tuesday, with four key players unavailable for the encounter.

Fortunately for the team, UEFA has decided not to impose bans on Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Dani Ceballos. These players had been under scrutiny after UEFA launched an investigation into their exuberant celebrations following the thrilling penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the last round.

However, despite the absence of bans, Real Madrid will still be without two vital players for the match at the Emirates Stadium. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos have not fully recovered from their respective injuries and will remain in Madrid. Both players missed the recent 2-1 defeat against Valencia in La Liga, and their absence will be felt as the team looks to secure a positive result against Arsenal.

Adding to the team’s woes, Aurelien Tchouameni will also be sidelined due to suspension, having received a yellow card during the previous match against Manchester City. This loss further complicates the squad’s depth going into the crucial tie.

Additionally, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is continuing to work back to full fitness and has not yet rejoined the main training squad. As of now, Thibaut Courtois is expected to start in goal, bringing experience and skill to the match as Real Madrid seek to overcome a challenging Arsenal side in this high-stakes encounter.