Raphinha Was Angry With Me – Barcelona Coach, Flick Reacts

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said his Brazilian winger Raphinha was angry with him following their La Liga 1-1 draw against Real Betis on Saturday night, April 5.

In a match where Barcelona struggled to take advantage of Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Valencia earlier in the day, Raphinha expressed his frustration on the pitch after being substituted in the 57th minute.

Gavi had initially given Barcelona the lead, but Betis equalized shortly after, resulting in a disappointing outcome for the home team.

After the final whistle at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Raphinha approached the match officials with a determined demeanor. In this heated moment, he engaged in a brief exchange with Flick, which highlighted the winger’s passionate nature.

Despite goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s attempt to console him by putting an arm around him, Raphinha appeared to dismiss the gesture and continued down the tunnel.

Flick provided some insight into the situation during the post-match interview, noting that Raphinha was upset with him rather than the officiating. “He was angry with me, not with the referee; he was expressing his feelings,” Flick explained.

As one of Barcelona’s standout talents this season, Raphinha has made a significant impact with 24 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. With an eye on the next challenge, he will be looking to lead Barcelona to victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, where the team hopes to build a stronger momentum.

This result still sees Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, leading Real Madrid by four points, as they prepare for the next phase of their campaign.