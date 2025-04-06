PSG President, Nasser Al Khelaifi Celebrates Ligue 1 Triumph

The president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) club, Nasser Al Khelaifi, has voiced his elation following his team’s triumph in the Ligue 1 title race, as they celebrated being crowned champions on Saturday, April 5.

In a tightly contested match against Angers, PSG secured a narrow 1-0 victory, marking their impressive achievement of winning the Ligue 1 title for the fourth consecutive time.

This victory solidified Luis Enrique’s squad’s dominance in the French top-flight league, as they now hold an unassailable lead with a total of 74 points and just six games remaining in the season.

The match-winner, Desire Doue, delivered a standout performance by scoring the solitary goal that clinched the championship.

Al Khelaifi expressed his pride in the club’s latest accomplishment, stating, as reported by renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, “We are immensely proud to be crowned Champions of Ligue 1, one of the strongest leagues in Europe. Winning the title while remaining undefeated thus far adds an extra layer of significance to this achievement.”

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the players, head coach Luis Enrique, sports advisor Luis Campos, and the entire staff for their relentless efforts throughout the season. Al Khelaifi emphasized the importance of this moment, saying, “This is a great moment for all our fans, both in France and around the world – and for the city of Paris.”

Moreover, he underscored the need for continued focus and p, stating, “We will treasure this moment together as a family and with our amazing fans. However, the season is far from over; we must remain committed to working hard, addressing each match individually, and fighting for glory in all competitions until the final whistle of the season.”