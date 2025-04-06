Prison Officials Silence Inmates Over Patience Jonathan Alleged Detainees

Inmates in the Bayelsa Custodial Centre have been warned against divulging information to the public on the 15 prisoners allegedly detained by former first lady, Patience Jonathan.

A source who spoke to Punch, disclosed that the controller of the Okaka Custodial Centre warned the inmates that anyone who is sharing news of their detention online would end up worsening their case.

He disclosed that the controller claimed that some of the detainees were falsely accusing him of torturing the inmates.

The source said, “This morning, the head of the Okaka Custodial Centre called them to say that anyone who knows who is posting news of their detention online should be asked to stop. He said the action would worsen their case.

“He stated that it was posted online that he (controller) and others had a meeting with Patience Jonathan, but he clarified that he does not know the former first lady and they had never met. He also mentioned that they falsely accused him of torturing them. He asked them if he had tortured any of them.”

The source added, “Her (ex-first lady) relative was at the police station with us, but they released him because he was a witness in one of her cases. Even some policemen who were securing the house were detained. But later, the CSO, Colin Otutu, said they were the ones securing and staying inside the compound. He instructed that they should be released.”