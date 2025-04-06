Obasanjo, Others Dazzle As Egba People Celebrate Lisabi Festival

Egba sons and daughters from across the globe gathered in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday for the vibrant Lisabi Festival, an event honoring the legendary hero, Lisabi Agbongbo Akala, who led the fight against oppression.

The Lisabi Festival, a celebration deeply rooted in the Egba people’s heritage, saw a remarkable turnout as it paid tribute to Lisabi Agbongbo Akala, the fearless leader who liberated the Egba people from the control of the Oyo Empire in the late 18th century.

Themed ‘Ègbáliganza 2025’, the festival was a spectacular blend of cultural pride and contemporary flair, capturing the essence of Egba history while embracing modern styles.

The grand finale of the festival featured an impressive showcase of traditional Egba fashion, with designs reflecting the beauty of Ofi, Adire, and Afrocentric styles.

The stunning fashion displays captivated the audience, featuring vibrant colors and intricate patterns that spoke to the cultural richness of the Egba people.

Prominent figures at the event, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, attended in grandeur, donning luxurious attire such as aso-oke and agbadas.

Their presence added an air of prestige to the festival, which also saw notable figures such as Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Nollywood star Richard Mofe-Damijo in attendance.

The Alake of Egbaland, along with high chiefs, added regality to the event, adorned in majestic regalia and coral beads, underscoring the cultural significance of the occasion. Their participation was a reminder of the deep-rooted traditions that continue to guide the Egba people.

Lisabi Agbongbo Akala’s role in uniting the Egba people against the Oyo Empire between 1775 and 1780 was a pivotal moment in history.

As a military strategist and farmer, Lisabi led the fight that freed the Egba from paying royalties to the Alaafin of Oyo. His leadership not only liberated the people but also laid the foundation for their independence.

See photos below: